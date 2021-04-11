International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.71.

NYSE INSW opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $536.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.30. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. On average, research analysts expect that International Seaways will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in International Seaways by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,188,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,742,000 after acquiring an additional 448,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,274,000 after acquiring an additional 78,623 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,490,000 after acquiring an additional 250,695 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,337,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 49,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Seaways by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

