International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.72 Million

Brokerages expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to post sales of $48.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.89 million and the lowest is $44.80 million. International Seaways posted sales of $125.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year sales of $234.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.70 million to $259.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $316.11 million, with estimates ranging from $297.50 million to $328.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Seaways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in International Seaways by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in International Seaways by 63.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INSW traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 204,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,146. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $536.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

