International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. International Flavors & Fragrances posted earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $6.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $6.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFF stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,523,860. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $143.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

