Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Interfor from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Interfor from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities lowered Interfor from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th.

TSE:IFP opened at C$32.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 7.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$27.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.27. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$6.01 and a 52 week high of C$32.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$662.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Interfor will post 3.4926705 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Fillinger bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,803.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,374,686.10. Also, Director E. Lawrence Sauder sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.18, for a total value of C$267,756.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,054,511.61.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

