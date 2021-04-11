Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.67

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.67 and last traded at $67.49, with a volume of 539390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.05.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

Get Intel alerts:

The company has a market cap of $277.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank boosted its holdings in Intel by 9.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Intel by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth $727,000. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 64.4% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 19.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.