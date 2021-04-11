Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Integer by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.66. The stock had a trading volume of 89,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,871. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.42. Integer has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $96.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.95.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.80 million. Analysts predict that Integer will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

