Insider Selling: Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) Major Shareholder Sells 2,435 Shares of Stock

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $24,228.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I alerts:

On Friday, April 9th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $199,400.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 12,139 shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $120,783.05.

On Thursday, April 1st, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 9,346 shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $92,992.70.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 41 shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $407.95.

Shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.