Insider Selling: Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) EVP Sells 828 Shares of Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $33,186.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $183,486.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PRLD stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.96. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $95.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,753,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRLD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

