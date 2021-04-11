Insider Selling: G4S plc (LON:GFS) Insider Sells 630,944 Shares of Stock

G4S plc (LON:GFS) insider Tim Weller sold 630,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.20), for a total value of £1,545,812.80 ($2,019,614.32).

GFS stock opened at GBX 244.70 ($3.20) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 246.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 237.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.45. G4S plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.14 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 270.90 ($3.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.07) price objective on shares of G4S in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 162.86 ($2.13).

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

