Insider Selling: Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.41 and a 200 day moving average of $73.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.40 and a beta of 0.85. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.49 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVGW shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Calavo Growers by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth about $17,835,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth about $998,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth about $1,500,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

