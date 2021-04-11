Insider Selling: Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Sells 43,450 Shares of Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 43,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $155,551.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,692,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,640,503.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ AMST opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57. Amesite Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $9.06.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Amesite in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amesite stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned 0.31% of Amesite as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

