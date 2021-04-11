Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,326 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IR. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

IR opened at $50.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of -136.70 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average is $43.69. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $51.61.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.