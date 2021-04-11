(INGA) (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €11.40 by UBS Group

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) received a €11.40 ($13.41) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on INGA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.70 ($13.76) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €10.10 ($11.88).

(INGA) has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

