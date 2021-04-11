ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of ING stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in ING Groep by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 173,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 127.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 56,853 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in ING Groep in the third quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

