India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.74. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 815,881 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 3.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.70.

Get India Globalization Capital alerts:

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a negative net margin of 632.80%.

In other India Globalization Capital news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 620,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in India Globalization Capital stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) by 3,167.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.13% of India Globalization Capital worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

About India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for India Globalization Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Globalization Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.