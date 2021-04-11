Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,671 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,338,863,000 after buying an additional 2,109,182 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after buying an additional 2,105,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $43,794,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $206,668,000 after buying an additional 347,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,751.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total value of $102,885.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,885 shares of company stock worth $6,463,297 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.10.

Shares of ILMN opened at $403.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 93.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.04.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

