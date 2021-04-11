IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 712,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,778 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $63,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in IHS Markit by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 505,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,399,000 after purchasing an additional 247,700 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,898,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,370,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.07.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $101.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.89. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.72.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

