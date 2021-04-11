Idle (IDLE) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $210,688.00

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, Idle has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $10.11 or 0.00016806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a total market capitalization of $13.25 million and approximately $210,688.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00069602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.74 or 0.00295589 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $443.20 or 0.00737053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,183.58 or 1.00087213 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.58 or 0.00802545 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00018443 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,641 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

