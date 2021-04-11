HyperExchange (HX) 1-Day Volume Hits $9,857.00

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. HyperExchange has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $9,857.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperExchange coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HyperExchange has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00067782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.08 or 0.00297292 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $437.39 or 0.00734323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,535.68 or 0.99953797 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019809 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.02 or 0.00790796 BTC.

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash

