HyperDAO Price Reaches $0.0296 on Top Exchanges (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $11.42 million and $493,117.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00056564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00083562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.80 or 0.00617524 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00041710 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HDAO is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 385,333,511 coins. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.