Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,281 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Cinemark by 2,439.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter worth $65,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Cinemark by 36,263.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,128,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

