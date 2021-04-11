Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $537,000 Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 628.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have commented on SSTK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.57.
Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $92.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $96.50.
Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $180.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.80 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.51%.
About Shutterstock
Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.
See Also: What is a bull market?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).
Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.