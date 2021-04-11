Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 31,495 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,495 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 722,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 57,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 445.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 186,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 152,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth about $154,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

QRTEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $13.76.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.