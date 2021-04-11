Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,391 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,400,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,457,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 41,291 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth about $590,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 14,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total transaction of $3,396,441.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $440,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,416 shares of company stock worth $7,270,807. 9.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STMP opened at $205.64 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.57 and a 12-month high of $325.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.78.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $205.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.44 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

