Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 67.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 522,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 211,076 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,089,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 136.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 36,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKR. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.92. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In other news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $54,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $178,020. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

