Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIACA. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

NASDAQ VIACA opened at $46.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.55. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $101.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.