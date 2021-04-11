Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 9,822 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,595,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,151,000 after acquiring an additional 543,239 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Avaya by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,673,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,120,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Avaya by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,052,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Avaya by 462.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,044,000 after purchasing an additional 645,837 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVYA. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

In related news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $9,986,583.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,068,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVYA opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.72.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Avaya Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

