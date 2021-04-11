Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HWM. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NYSE:HWM opened at $32.23 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $32.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.