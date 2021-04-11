Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Up 4.6%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) rose 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $111.89 and last traded at $111.89. 598 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 135,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.99.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.53.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $574.66 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $889,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,885,078.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,795.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter worth $362,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $655,000. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

