HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for HORIBA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HORIBA’s FY2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HORIBA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS:HRIBF opened at $55.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.03. HORIBA has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $56.00.

About HORIBA

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

