Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $250.00. The stock had previously closed at $219.86, but opened at $224.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Honeywell International shares last traded at $225.26, with a volume of 20,051 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also commented on HON. Argus raised their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 71,780 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.35 and a 200 day moving average of $199.02. The stock has a market cap of $157.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.