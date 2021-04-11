Homeros Price Hits $0.0554 on Top Exchanges (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Homeros has a market capitalization of $28.48 million and $6.87 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Homeros has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Homeros coin can currently be bought for about $0.0554 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00056566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00020723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00083850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.35 or 0.00617710 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00042379 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00033409 BTC.

Homeros Profile

Homeros is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

