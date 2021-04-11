Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 0.9% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,613,000 after purchasing an additional 308,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Waste Management by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Waste Management by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WM. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management stock opened at $134.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.13 and a 1-year high of $134.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.14.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.27%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

