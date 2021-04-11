Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Buys 1,975 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $178,846,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $74,320,000. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,043 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Conagra Brands by 463.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,108,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,210,000 after buying an additional 912,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Conagra Brands by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 955,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,658,000 after buying an additional 823,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average is $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

