Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,936 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 74.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,936 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NIKE by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NIKE by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,241,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $135.45 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.71 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.40, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

