Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 114,561 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 88.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 114,561 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $100,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.02. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

