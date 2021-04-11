Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 244,851 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 78,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 120,030 shares during the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 757,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,457,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG opened at $37.40 on Friday. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $496.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.13 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

Franchise Group Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

