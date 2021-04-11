Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hino Motors from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of Hino Motors stock opened at $94.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.98. Hino Motors has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $103.13.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter. Hino Motors had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 2.49%.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as automotive and industrial diesel engines, vehicle parts, and others. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.

