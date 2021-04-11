Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $729.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will announce sales of $729.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $730.40 million and the lowest is $728.00 million. Hill-Rom reported sales of $723.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on HRC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRC traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.94. 226,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,806. Hill-Rom has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 50,107 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

