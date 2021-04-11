HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Shares Up 1.1%

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.29 and last traded at C$8.10. 1,186,184 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,484,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.01.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HEXO. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$1.30 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ATB Capital raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$0.85 to C$1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of C$991.33 million and a PE ratio of -4.01.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

