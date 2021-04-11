Hexavest Inc. Sells 72,990 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,990 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 52,614 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM opened at $53.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.37.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.