Hexavest Inc. Sells 11,089 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hexavest Inc. cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,089 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH opened at $376.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $353.02 and a 200 day moving average of $339.95. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $258.18 and a 52-week high of $380.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $355.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Truist raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.45.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

