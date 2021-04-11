Hellenic Coin (HNC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $391,276.00

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $219.82 million and $391,276.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.14 or 0.00005285 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.47 or 0.00422702 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000123 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000822 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

