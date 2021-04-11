HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €74.00 ($87.06) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HEI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €74.19 ($87.28).

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €77.46 ($91.13) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €37.96 ($44.66) and a 1-year high of €78.96 ($92.89). The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion and a PE ratio of -7.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €72.03 and its 200 day moving average price is €62.29.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

