HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $442.80 Million

Equities analysts forecast that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will post $442.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $436.00 million to $451.90 million. HEICO posted sales of $468.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $417.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.79 million. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HEI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.88.

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO has a twelve month low of $74.25 and a twelve month high of $141.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.29 and a 200 day moving average of $124.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $36,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,452.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $347,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,569.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,219,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,454,000 after purchasing an additional 48,683 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 803,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at $55,313,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,724,000 after purchasing an additional 50,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 177,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,454,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

