Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.02 Million

Analysts expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to announce $166.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $158.30 million and the highest is $173.76 million. Heartland Express posted sales of $166.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year sales of $673.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $652.90 million to $705.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $689.14 million, with estimates ranging from $682.20 million to $694.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

HTLD stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.78. 270,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,774. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is 8.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Heartland Express by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Heartland Express by 12.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. 57.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

