Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.44. Healthcare Trust of America reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HTA shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

NYSE:HTA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.91. The stock had a trading volume of 756,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,784. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 186.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

