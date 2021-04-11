Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.44. Healthcare Trust of America reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HTA shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

NYSE:HTA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.91. The stock had a trading volume of 756,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,784. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 186.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.