Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 42,000 Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Domtar were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 34.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Domtar in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of Domtar stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average is $31.47. Domtar Co. has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $39.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domtar news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

