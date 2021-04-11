Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 227,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 319,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CXP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

NYSE CXP opened at $17.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -354.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.