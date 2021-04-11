Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 96,864 Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 96,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth about $2,527,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Repay by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Repay by 63.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,245,000 after acquiring an additional 164,323 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repay by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 195,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $233,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 179,971 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $468,800. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Repay in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

RPAY stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -71.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. Repay Holdings Co. has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $28.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

